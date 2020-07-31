Kolkata, July 31 (PTI) The Kolkata Police lost its seventh personnel to COVID-19, as an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) here succumbed to the disease, a senior officer said on Friday.

Tapan Chandra Kumar, the ASI of Chitpur police station, had tested positive for the viral disease on July 24, following which he was admitted to the state-run MR Bangur Hospital, the officer said.

Also Read | Sonia Gandhi Health Update: Congress President Showing Satisfactory Improvement, Says Ganga Ram Hospital Health Bulletin.

Kumar's condition, however, did not improve and he died on Thursday night.

Taking to Twitter, Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma mourned Kumar's death.

Also Read | Coronavirus in South India: Andhra Pradesh, Kerala Report Highest Single-Day Spike in COVID-19 Cases.

"#Sad Today we lost ASI Tapan Chandra Kumar of Chitpur PS who was admitted in Hospital since 24 th July after being tested as COVID +ve . #CoronaMartyr #Salute #FightAgainstCorona, he posted on the microblogging site. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)