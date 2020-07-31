Hyderabad, July 31: Coronavirus cases are increasing rapidly in the southern states of India, especially Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. Both these states also witnessed the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Friday. Andhra Pradesh reported over 10,000 coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day on Friday. Tamil Nadu Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Till August 31, Complete Lockdown on Sundays.

In Andhra Pradesh, 10,376 new COVID19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 1,40,933. According to the state health department, there are currently, 75,720 active cases, while 63,864 COVID-19 patients have discharged from hospitals till now. The coronavirus death toll in Andhra Pradesh also mounted to 1,349 on Friday.

10,376 new COVID19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 1,40,933 including 75,720 active cases and 63,864 discharged cases, death toll 1349: State Health Department — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2020

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 1,310 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Currently, there are over 10,000 active coronavirus cases in the state. Over 70 people have also succumbed to the deadly virus in this southern state so far. More than 12,000 people have cured of the disease until now.

Kerala reported 1,310 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 10,495: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/rwDlnW4Lfb — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2020

India's coronavirus tally crossed the 16-lakh mark on Friday morning with the highest single-day spike of 55,079 positive cases and 779 deaths in the 24-hour time period. The total cases have increased to 16,38,871, including 5,45,318 active cases. According to the Union Health Ministry, 10,57,806 have been cured and discharged so far. The death toll jumped to 35,747 on Friday.

