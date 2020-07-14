Bhubaneswar, Jul 14 (PTI) Ruling Biju Janata Dal MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar Parida has tested positive for COVID-19, the third legislator in the state to be infected with coronavirus, a Health department official said on Tuesday.

Parida, the BJD MLA from Remuna in Balasore district, was on home quarantine after he came in contact with BJP;s Nilagiri MLA Sukanta Kumar Nayak, who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

"I was under home quarantine after my fellow MLA tested positive for COVID-19. My swab samples were collected on July 11," said the Remuna MLA.

Parida's test report came out positive on Tuesday, officials said, adding that he has been admitted to a dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Balasore district.

Besides Parida and Nayak, Salipur MLA Prasant Behera has also tested positive for the deadly virus.

The Balasore district administration has launched active surveillance and contact tracing of people who have come in contact with Parida.

