New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday accused the RSS and the BJP of being "anti-constitutional" after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale called for reviewing the words "socialist" and "secular" in the Preamble of the Constitution.

In a post in Hindi on X, the Congress said it will never allow the BJP-RSS "conspiracy" to succeed and will oppose any such move.

"The thinking of the RSS-BJP is anti-constitutional. Now, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale has demanded a change in the preamble of the Constitution," the Congress said in a post on X.

The party claimed that Hosabale wants the words "socialist" and "secular" to be removed from the preamble.

"This is a conspiracy to destroy Baba Saheb's Constitution, which the RSS-BJP has been hatching for long," the Congress said.

The opposition party claimed that when the Constitution was implemented, the RSS opposed it and burnt its copies.

"In the Lok Sabha elections, BJP leaders were openly saying that they needed more than 400 seats in Parliament to change the Constitution, but the people taught them a lesson.

"Now, once again, they are engaged in their conspiracies, but Congress will not let their intentions succeed at any cost. Hail Constitution," the Congress said.

The RSS, the ideological mentor of the ruling BJP, on Thursday called for reviewing the words "socialist" and "secular" in the Preamble of the Constitution, saying they were added during the Emergency and were never part of the Constitution drafted by B R Ambedkar.

Addressing an event here organised on the Emergency, Hosabale said, "The preamble of the Constitution, Baba Saheb Ambedkar never had these words. During the Emergency, when fundamental rights were suspended, Parliament did not work, the judiciary became lame, then these words were added."

He said discussions were held on this issue later, but no effort was made to remove them from the preamble.

"So, whether they should remain in the preamble should be considered," he added.

