Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 16 (ANI): Claiming "anti-DMK" atmosphere in Tamil Nadu, Union Minister Kishan Reddy on Sunday slammed Chief Minister MK Stalin for "misrepresenting" things and setting a "false narrative" on the three-language policy ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

Union Minister Reddy further stated that the three language formula was earlier implemented in 2010 when DMK and Congress were in the central government.

"Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin is trying to bring people together by setting a false narrative on the three-language policy by saying Hindi is being imposed on Tamil Nadu. The Narendra Modi government has not brought any new policy; the three-language system has existed for a long time. The three-language formula was implemented earlier when DMK and Congress were in government in 2010... NEP was introduced in 2020, so why did they not raise this issue in these 5 years?", Reddy told ANI.

Reddy's comments come amid Stalin again accusing the Union government of 'Hindi imposition' and refusing to implement the three-language formula laid out in the NEP.

Reddy claimed that there is an "anti-DMK atmosphere" in Tamil Nadu, accusing the ruling government of "misrepresenting" things.

"Now that elections are approaching, they have made it an issue... There is an anti-DMK atmosphere in Tamil Nadu; this is why the DMK government is involved in misrepresenting things and cases to create an environment in the state and set an agenda ahead of the elections...," Reddy further said.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Saturday clarified his stance on the Hindi language debate, asserting that he has never opposed Hindi as a language but only objected to its compulsory imposition.

"Either imposing a language forcibly or opposing a language blindly; both don't help to achieve the objective of National & Cultural integration of our Bharat. I had never opposed Hindi as a language. I only opposed making it compulsory. When the NEP 2020 itself does not enforce Hindi, spreading false narratives about its imposition is nothing but an attempt to mislead the public," Kalyan said. (ANI)

