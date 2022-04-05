Chandigarh, Apr 5 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday directed police chief V K Bhawra to set up a task force to wipe out gangster networks across the state.

The anti-gangster task force (AGTF) will be headed by a police officer of additional director-general rank.

Chairing a meeting of the police department, Mann stressed the need for eradication of organised crime and said ensuring law and order is of foremost priority to restore people's confidence in the police machinery.

According to an official release, the chief minister assured the police force of all requisite manpower, latest equipment and information technology, besides adequate funds "to break the unholy nexus which has already spread its wings in the drug trade and Kabaddi world".

Mann said the anti-gangster task force would have integrated collection of intelligence, manning and execution of operations, registrations of FIRs, investigation and prosecution on the lines of similar specialised units in the country.

He directed the commissioners of police and senior superintendents of police to make coordinated efforts against organised crimes.

New police stations with state-wide jurisdiction over organised crime would be soon notified with the sole motive of allaying the fear among the public about the terror unleashed by the gangsters, Mann said.

He expressed deep concern over lives lost due to road accidents every day.

The chief minister asked the DGP to come up with a comprehensive proposal to make a separate wing of highway patrolling police dedicated to effectively control traffic snarls and ensuring timely medical aid to the accident victims.

Bhawra assured the chief minister that the entire police force would perform its duties with utmost dedication, honesty, sincerity and professional commitment.

