New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday said it has filed a comprehensive charge-sheet in the NIA Special Court in Punjab's Mohali against Malkit Singh also known as Pistol in connection with a cross-border arms smuggling case.

The case pertains to the cross-border smuggling of arms and ammunition over drones in the border area of Gurdaspur district

According to the NIA, BSF authorities recovered a cache of firearms and ammunition from the Cremation ground in the area of village Bagtana Boharwala, Dera Baba Nanak, Batala, Punjab. The recovered items included five Glock Pistols made in Austria, 91 live cartridges of 9 MM, and 10 magazines.

"Subsequently, FIR No. 39, dated March 24, 2023, under section 25 of Arms Act, sections 10, 11 and 12 of Aircraft Act was registered at Police Station Dera Baba Nanak, Police District Batala, Punjab," it stated.

Earlier on August 8, 2023, NIA re-registered the case as RC-25/2023/NIA/DLI under section 25 of the Arms Act, sections 10, 11 and 12 of the Aircraft Act and sections 10, 12, 13, 14,15, 16 (1) 18 and 20 of UA (P) Act-1967.

Further investigations revealed connections between members of the proscribed terrorist organisation Khalistan Liberation Force and individuals based in Pakistan.

"Accused identified in this terror network include Malkit Singh alias Pistol, Taranjot Singh alias Tanna, and Gurjit Singh alias Paa. Additionally, it was found that these operatives were in direct communication with Pakistan-based drug smugglers, Rehmat Ali alias Miyan, Pakistan-based ISYF Chief Lakhbir Singh Rode alias Babaji, and Ranjot Singh Rana," it stated.

Moreover, Lakhbir Singh Rode alias Baba ji is the Chief of the proscribed terrorist organisation Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and Chief of the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF).

"Both KLF and ISYF have been banned by the Indian government due to their direct involvement in a series of heinous terror crimes, including killings, bombings, and various other terror activities, in furtherance of their violent campaign advocating the 'secession of Punjab.' The ban on these organisations is a response to their orchestrated armed attacks on law enforcement personnel, criminal intimidation, murder, extortion, fundraising for terrorist activities, and instilling terror among the general populace," it stated.

Further investigations in this case remain open. (ANI)

