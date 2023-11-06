Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 6 (ANI): Ahead of Dev Diwali, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath conducted a comprehensive review of security arrangements by the Varanasi Commissionerate Police, said a press release by CMO on Monday.

According to the press release, the officials reported that this year, an estimated five lakh tourists are expected to gather for the occasion. With this in mind, extensive measures to fortify Kashi's security have been initiated.

Also Read | Earthquake in Uttarakhand: Quake of Magnitude 5.6 Jolts Pithoragarh, No Casualty Reported.

The blueprint for security arrangements involves the division of Kashi's 84 ghats into 9 zones, 11 sectors, and 32 sub-sectors, said the official statement.

Varanasi's Police Commissioner, Mutha Ashok Jain, and District Magistrate, S Rajalingam, have informed the Chief Minister about the expected high attendance at seven prominent ghats during the upcoming Dev-Diwali celebration in Kashi, added the offcial statement.

Also Read | Maratha Reservation Row: Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil Targets Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Says He Is Losing OBC Base.

The official release further mentioned that these key ghats include Assi Ghat, Dashashwamedh Ghat, Ahilyabai Ghat, Rajghat, Chetsingh Ghat, Namo Ghat and Panchganga Ghat.

To ensure the safety and security of these locations, Varanasi's Commissionerate Police has chalked out a comprehensive plan.

In addition to ensuring security at the ghats, police teams will also be deployed on the narrow streets adjoining these ghats and as many as 20 Quick Response Team (QRT) units will be strategically stationed at the busiest ghats, said the press release.

Additionally, eleven specialized teams equipped with loudhailers will patrol the ghats, and Anti-Romeo Squad teams will be stationed at seventeen major ghats in Kashi.

To further enhance security, women police teams will be stationed at each ghat, and a team of sixteen divers will be on standby to carry out water rescues, ensuring the safety of those near the river, added the official statement.

According to the official release, CM Yogi was informed that on Dev Diwali, approximately 1,200 boats will be in operation in the Ganga, offering tourists a spectacular view of the divine and grand ghats.

A meeting has already been conducted with boat operators to provide them with the necessary guidelines for this event, said the press note by the CMO.

Additionally, to effectively manage the crowds, robust barricading will be implemented at five key locations in the city, including Maidagin, Assi, Godaulia, Bhadau Chungi, and Ramapura, said the release.

To ensure the safety of women, 11 pink booths will be established.

The release further mentioned that integrated emergency helpdesks will be set up at seven strategic locations, including Rajghat, Namoghat, Hanuman Temple of Ramnagar, Bengali Tola Inter College, Dumrao Bagh, Godaulia Square, and Ramapura Square.

According to the official release, these helpdesks will be staffed by medical professionals, police personnel, traffic management experts, fire brigade personnel, communication specialists, and assistance personnel to aid lost and found individuals.

Apart from this, a separate security strategy has also been developed for the Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Dev Diwali. Anti-Terrorist Squad teams will also be deployed on Dev Diwali to ensure Kashi's security, said the official statement.

Additionally, intelligence personnel will be present in plain clothes and aside from that, NDRF and Municipal Corporation teams will be present with water ambulances at Dashashwamedh Ghat and Rajghat.

Moreover, five teams of water police will continuously patrol the Ganga.

These will have dragon lights, loud hailers, rescue equipment, and wireless sets available, said the press release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)