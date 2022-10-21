Hamirpur (HP), Oct 21 (PTI) BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Friday appealed to Sujanpur voters to avenge the defeat of Prem Kumar Dhumal, his father and a former Himachal Chief Minister, who had lost the assembly election from the seat last time.

Addressing a gathering in Sujanpur, the Union minister made an emotional appeal to the people to vote for Captain Ranjit Singh.

He said that people were ruing not voting in favour of “Dhumal Ji” last time.

With the election preparations in full swing, Thakur exhorted people to rally behind the BJP and vote for the party for their own benefit, and to strengthen the nation further.

Addressing party rallies in Hamirpur, Sujanpur, and Bhoranj on Friday, where he sought votes for the party nominees Narendra Thakur, Captain (Retd) Ranjit Singh, and Dr Anil Dhiman, Thakur said that the BJP was the sole benefactor of the people.

He said that the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party had no future and would be wiped out from the political scenario of India after the coming elections.

The Information and Broadcasting Minister detailed the activities of BJP's “double-engine governments” -- one that rules in the Centre and state -- and accused the Congress of making false accusations against it and its leaders.

He said that the ‘Bharat Jodo yatra' of Rahul Gandhi was nothing but a way to introduce him to the people, as people had ignored him because of his "behaviour."

He said that through the yatra, Gandhi was trying to divide the nation on caste, creed, and communal lines and such things should be dealt with a strong hand.

Thakur said that the time had come to bring back the powerful and people-oriented government in the state that provided its people with various sorts of benefits and facilities during the last five years.

He said that it was the BJP-led “double-engine governments” that controlled the Corona epidemic with a strong hand, otherwise the situation would have been different.

Thakur appealed to the people to go to their polling stations in large numbers as each vote would matter in the elections.

Earlier, he took part in the nomination filing ceremonies of the party candidates in the three constituencies and had a chat with the party workers to gear up them for the elections.

