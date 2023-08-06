Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 6 (ANI): Three people were rescued and one died as a car skidded off a bridge and fell into a canal in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari District.

There were a total of six people travelling in the car.

Also Read | Imran Khan Arrested: Master Graff Watch Led to Conviction of Former Pakistan PM in Toshakhana Case.

Search operation is on for the others.

As per information, at night, a car skidded off a bridge and fell into a canal near Burugupudi Village in Korukonda Mandal of East Godavari District.

Also Read | Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: PM Narendra Modi to Lay Foundation Stone for Redevelopment of 508 Railway Stations Across India Today.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)