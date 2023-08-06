New Delhi, August 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday is set to lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country via video conferencing, a press note said. The foundation laying ceremony of the railway stations across the country will be under the historic Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Earlier on Saturday the Prime Minister praised the move and said that the project will boost 'Ease of Living' and enhance comfort as well as convenience.

He said that the redevelopment to be done at a cost of almost Rs 25,000 crore will revolutionize how rail infrastructure is imagined in the nation.

"Tomorrow, August 6, is a landmark day for the railways sector. At 11 AM, the foundation stone to redevelop 508 railway stations across India will be laid under the historic Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. At a cost of almost Rs 25,000 crore, the redevelopment will revolutionize how rail infrastructure is imagined in our nation. It will boost 'Ease of Living' and enhance comfort as well as convenience," PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi also noted that special care has also been taken to ensure the stations are in line with local culture, heritage, and architecture. "Special care has also been taken to ensure the stations are in line with local culture, heritage, and architecture," he said in his tweet.

Appreciating the redevelopment of 508 railway stations in India, PM Modi on his Facebook page said, "India's stations are all set to get modernised."

Noting that railways are the preferred mode of transport for people across the country, he has emphasised the importance of providing world-class amenities at railway stations.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme was launched to redevelop 1,309 stations across the country. These 508 stations are spread across 27 states and union territories, including 55 each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, 49 in Bihar, 44 in Maharashtra, 37 in West Bengal, 34 in Madhya Pradesh, 32 in Assam, 25 in Odisha, 22 in Punjab, 21 each in Gujarat and Telangana, 20 in Jharkhand, 18 each in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, 15 in Haryana, 13 in Karnataka among others.

The redevelopment will provide modern passenger amenities along with ensuring well-designed traffic circulation, inter-modal integration and well-designed signage for the guidance of passengers. The design of the station buildings will be inspired by local culture, heritage and architecture.

