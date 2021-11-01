Amaravati, Nov 1 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh logged 220 fresh cases of coronavirus, 429 recoveries and four deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday.

The number of active cases declined to 4,142, according to the latest bulletin.

The state's Covid-19 chart now showed a total of 20,66,670 positive cases, 20,48,151 recoveries and 14,377 deaths so far.

In the 24 hours, East Godavari district reported 51, Chittoor 33, Guntur 26 and Krishna 21 fresh cases.

The remaining nine districts added less than 20 new cases each to their tally.

Chittoor, Krishna, Prakasam and West Godavari districts reported one fresh Covid-19 death each in a day.

