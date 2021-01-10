Amaravati, Jan 10 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 227 fresh COVID-19 cases, 289 recoveries and one death in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Sunday.

The state completed 1.23 crore sample tests so far that turned out a gross 8,84,916 confirmed positives of coronavirus at the rate of 7.18 per cent, the latest bulletin said.

The active cases fell to 2,544 after 8,75,243 recoveries and 7,129 deaths, it said.

Guntur district added the highest 50 fresh cases in a day and Krishna 38 while the remaining 11 districts reported less than 25 each.

Only Visakhapatnam district reported one fresh Covid- 19 fatality in a day, according to the bulletin.PTI DBV SS

