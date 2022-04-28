Amaravati, Apr 28 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh on Thursday added five fresh cases to its Covid-19 tally, which is 23,19,675 now.

Visakhapatnam district reported three fresh cases and SPS Nellore and Prakasam one each in a day.

According to the latest bulletin, three infected people got cured in 24 hours ending 9 AM today, taking the total recoveries to 23,04,929 so far.

The overall Covid-19 cases remained at 14,730 with no fatalities today.

The number of active cases in the State is, at present, 16.

