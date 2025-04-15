Amaravati, April 15 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approved the allocation of 21.16 acres of land to TCS in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, at a token lease price of 99 paise.

The land, located on IT Hill Number 3, will be used by the tech giant for an IT campus, where TCS is expected to invest Rs 1,370 crore. This project is set to generate 12,000 jobs.

"Cabinet approved the allocation of 21.16 acres of land to TCS at Visakhapatnam IT Hill Number 3 for setting up an IT campus to generate 12,000 jobs," stated an official press release.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved a proposal from Mahamaya Industries Ltd to expand an integrated steel plant in Vizianagaram, among other matters.

