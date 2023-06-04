Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh)[India], June 4 (ANI): I n order to mitigate climate change, the Eastern Naval Command organised a number of bicycle rallies in different parts of Visakhapatnam City on Friday and Saturday to spread awareness about the preservation of the environment by individuals, groups and governments.

According to theofficial release, the rally was organised as a run-up to World Environment Day on June 5 2023, to spread awareness about the preservation of environment and support the Mission Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) initiative of the government of India.

Mission LiFE seeks to translate the vision of LiFE into measurable impact. It is designed with the objective to mobilise at least one billion Indians and other global citizens to take individual and collective action for protecting and conserving the environment in the period 2022-28.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for a mass movement in the global fight against climate change during the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow in 2021.

The rallies consisting of more than 500 participants, were conducted by the Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam, the Eastern Fleet, INS Dega, INS Virbahu and INS Satavahana," said the release.

"The rallies promoted the idea of preserving the environment by switching over to a sustainable mode of transportation, reducing our carbon footprint and bringing much desirable change needed for a better, cleaner and greener future," it added.

The event also served as a platform to increase awareness about environmental conservation and sustainable transportation. Posters and banners reinforcing the awareness of implementing environmentally friendly measures at the workplace, in public places and at home were displayed along the route.

The rally, coordinated by the Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam was flagged off and led by Rear Admiral Sanjay Sadhu, Admiral Superintendent Dockyard.

In addition, as a measure towards the promotion of a clean environment and to reduce emission of Hydrocarbons, units observed 'No Vehicle Day' on June 3, 2023.

Environmental degradation and climate change are global phenomena where actions in one part of the world impact ecosystems and populations across the globe.

Estimates suggest that if requisite action is not taken against the changing environment, approximately 3 billion people globally could experience chronic water scarcity. The global economy could lose up to 18 per cent of GDP by 2050.(ANI)

