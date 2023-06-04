New Delhi, June 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to noted actor Sulochana Latkar, who died on Sunday, saying her unforgettable performances have endeared her to people across generations. PM Modi Condoles Death of Sulochana Latkar, Says 'Passing of Sulochana Ji Leaves a Big Void in the World of Indian Cinema'.

"The passing of Sulochana Ji leaves a big void in the world of Indian cinema. Her unforgettable performances have enriched our culture and have endeared her to people across generations. Her cinematic legacy will live on through her works. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti," he said. Sulochana Latkar Dies at 94; Veteran Actress Was Known for Her Roles in Devar, Kati Patang Among Others.

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to Actor Sulochana Latkar:

The passing of Sulochana Ji leaves a big void in the world of Indian cinema. Her unforgettable performances have enriched our culture and have endeared her to people across generations. Her cinematic legacy will live on through her works. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 4, 2023

Latkar died following a prolonged illness, her grandson-in-law Parag Ajgavkar confirmed. She was 94. A well-known actor of Marathi and Hindi cinema, she started her career in the 1940s and went on to feature in over 250 films.

