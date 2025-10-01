Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI): On the occasion of Vijaya Dasami, S. Abdul Nazeer, Governor of Andhra Pradesh, extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of the state. The Andhra Pradesh Raj Bhavan issued a message on the occasion of the "Vijaya Dasami" festival on October 2.

In a release on Wednesday, the Governor highlighted the significance of Vijaya Dasami, a festival that symbolises the triumph of good over evil and the supremacy of Dharma. He stated that during the Navaratri festival, devotees worship nine forms of Goddess Maa Durga, embodying the values of righteousness and virtue.

Also Read | Bihar SIR 2025: ECI Releases Final Voter List of Patna; 48,15,294 Voters Across 14 Assemblies To Cast Their Votes in State Assembly Elections 2025.

The Governor prayed for the choicest blessings of the Divine Goddess Maa Durga on everyone, wishing them happiness and prosperity on this festive occasion.

The release read: "On the joyous occasion of Vijaya Dasami, I extend my heartiest greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh. Vijaya Dasami is one of the most significant festivals in the cultural tradition of India. During Navaratri festival, devotees worship nine forms of Goddess Maa Durga, symbolising supremacy of Dharma and victory of good over evil. I pray Divine Goddess Maa Durga to shower Her Choicest Blessings on all of us, on this happy and festive occasion of Vijaya Dasami."

Also Read | UPI Transactions Free From Charges: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra Says Central Bank Has No Proposal To Impose Fees.

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is one of the most significant Hindu festivals in India and it will be celebrated on October 2 this year. It marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated in diverse ways across the country. It commemorates Lord Rama's victory over the demon king Ravana, symbolising the triumph of truth and righteousness over arrogance and evil. The effigy burning of Ravana, Meghnad, and Kumbhkaran is a popular tradition in many parts of India.

The festival also inspires people to conquer their inner evils like anger, greed, pride, and jealousy, and to uphold the values of truth, virtue, and righteousness. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)