New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) The Delhi BJP on Monday alleged that the Kejriwal government had failed to enforce the price cap on medical facilities for COVID patients which led to the common man being "cheated and looted".

Addressing a press conference, chief of the BJP's Delhi unit Adesh Gupta claimed that despite an order from the Delhi government in June last year to fix the cost of COVID-19 isolation and ICU beds, "people were forced to pay Rs 1 lakh to 1.5 lakh per day", and demanded an audit on the issue of price capping.

"If only Kejriwal administration had followed its own guidelines in this regard people would not have ended up paying through their nose....

"It is ironic that during this pandemic, when the government should have been helping the needy and poor, it was looting and harassing them," Gupta alleged.

The Delhi government had issued an order in June last year, fixing the cost of a COVID-19 isolation bed in any private hospital in Delhi in the range of Rs 8,000-Rs 10,000 and an ICU bed with a ventilator at Rs 15,000-Rs 18,000 per day.

"The way the common man in Delhi has been cheated and looted in past 15 months is all due to the mismanagement and negligence by the Kejriwal government," the BJP leader said.

No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi government or the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

