Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23: Yaap operates as a digital marketing, content, and technology services company within the fast-growing marketing and advertising landscape. The company is opening its Initial Public Offering on Feb 25, 2026, aiming to raise ₹ 80.11 Crores with shares to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

The issue size is 55,25,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each with a price band of ₹ 138 - ₹ 145 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

- Qualified Institutional Buyer - 26,22,000 Equity shares

- Non-Institutional Investors - 7,87,000 Equity shares

- Individual Investors - 18,36,000 Equity shares

- Market Maker - 2,80,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for Funding part payment of purchase consideration for the proposed acquisition of GoZoop Online Private Limited, Funding capital expenditure for establishment of an AI-Led Short-Form Content Production Hub, working capital requirements, unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes. The anchor portion will open on Tuesday, Feb 24, 2026. Issue opens on Wednesday, Feb 25, 2026 and will close on Friday, Feb 27, 2026.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Socradamus Capital Private Limited, and the Registrar is Link MUFG Intime India Private Limited.

Atul Jeevandharkumar Hegde, Managing Director of Yaap Digital Limited expressed,

"As a digital-native marketing and technology company we have consistently focused on building integrated capabilities across data, AI-driven solutions, and content to serve the evolving needs of modern brands. Our strong client relationships, expanding geographic presence, and improving financial performance position us well for the next phase of scale.

The proposed IPO will enable us to accelerate our strategic priorities. The acquisition of GoZoop Online Private Limited is expected to strengthen our service portfolio and deepen our creative and digital capabilities, while investments in our AI-led short-form content production hub will enhance innovation and operational efficiency."

Mr. Priyesh Jain, Director of Socradamus Capital Private Limited "Over the past few years, YAAP Digital Limited has evolved into a fully integrated digital marketing and technology platform operating within the fast-growing marketing and advertising industry, driven by creativity, data, and AI-led innovation. Serving clients across diverse sectors including BFSI, FMCG, retail, e-commerce, technology, lifestyle, and entertainment. The IPO proceeds will also help strengthen the working capital base and pursue strategic growth opportunities as they arise.

We are delighted to partner with YAAP on its upcoming IPO and to support the company as it enters the next phase of expansion. We look forward to being part of their journey and to contributing to their continued growth and long-term value creation."

