Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses of a government hospital staged a protest in Tenali city of the Guntur district against the unavailability of basic facilities in the hospital on Saturday.

The nursing staff has boycotted their duties alleging that the district hospital is lacking basic facility.

Also Read | Karnataka Records Highest Single-Day Spike With 5,072 New COVID-19 Cases and 72 Deaths: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 25, 2020.

Amritha, a nurse at the hospital said, "The government is not providing the basic facilities while we are risking our lives during COVID-19."

"We are taking samples for coronavirus patients without PPE kits or even masks," she said.

Also Read | Devendra Fadnavis Urges Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to Increase COVID-19 Testing in Mumbai, Warns of 'Bigger Spread' in the Metropolis.

Despite several appeals, the officials have not responded to our issues, the nurses alleged during the protest. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)