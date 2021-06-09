Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors Association has called for a boycott of non-Covid services starting Wednesday and said the protest will intensify by June 12 if their demands were not met.

"The protest will intensify by June 12 and blocking of all Covid-19 related emergency services in order to demand four key measures from the state government, said Dr Praneeth, vice president, AP Junior Doctors Association.

The four demands of the association include ex-gratia /health insurance for all frontline workers, Covid incentives for all the junior doctors including postgraduates and interns, increase security measures in hospitals to prevent untoward incidents, and resolving the Tax deduction at source (TDS) issue in stipend pay.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Praneeth said, "The government must address all four demands in a positive way. Today and tomorrow we will be boycotting the elective duties, without any disruption of Covid services. From June 11 we have planned to boycott the non-Covid emergency. From June 12, duties at Covid emergencies would be blocked. Today and tomorrow, all Covid and non Coivd emergencies would be running as usual in all the government hospitals."

Highlighting the demands of the junior doctors, he said, "Covid incentives are being given in different states including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, and many other states, excluding Andhra Pradesh. This is our main concern. As for stipend, we are the lowest-paid doctors working in government hospitals in Andhra Pradesh. House surgeon is being paid only Rs 19,000. This is the very lowest pay recorded in India."

There have been several reports across India about assaults on doctors during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Demanding more security, Dr Praneeth said, "We request the state government to concentrate on security measures. Improve the safety of all frontline workers on duty at government hospitals."

"Until our demands are met, we will stick to our plan of action," he firmly added. (ANI)

