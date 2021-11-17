Amaravati, Nov 17 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh's Covid-19 tally increased to 20,70,516 as 230 cases were added afresh in 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday.

A health department bulletin said 346 infected persons got cured in 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 20,53,480.

The overall toll so far rose to 14,421 with three fresh fatalities, it said.

The number of active cases decreased to 2,615.

Chittoor district registered 42 and Guntur 32 while six districts reported between 10 and 30 fresh cases each.

Five more districts added less than eight new cases each.

Chittoor, Krishna and Srikakulam districts reported one more Covid-19 death each in a day.

