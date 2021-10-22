Amaravati, Oct 22 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh on Friday recorded 478 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 20,62,781, while the death toll climbed to 14,333 with six more deaths.
With 574 people being cured, the total recoveries are at 20,43,050, leaving 5,398 active cases.
East Godavari district accounted for the highest number of new cases with 119 followed by Chittoor with 96, a state government bulletin said, providing details during the last 24 hours ending 9 AM today.
Chittoor District topped the chart with 982 active cases followed by East Godavari-971.
Over 43,000 samples were examined today and cumulatively more than 2.91 crore samples have been tested.
