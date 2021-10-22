Hyderabad, October 22: The AP LAWCET Result 2021 has been announced today. The Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2021 result has been declared by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Candidates who appeared for the exam can download rank cards from sche.ap.gov.in/LAWCET. According to the official website of the board, the exam was conducted on September 22, from 10 am to 11:30 am.

The candidates can download the result by using their hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth. Students can download the result by visiting the official website or by the direct link provided here.

How To Download AP LAWCET 2021 Result

Candidates have to visit the official website sche.ap.gov.in/LAWCET to access and download the AP LAWCET 2021 Result.

to access and download the AP LAWCET 2021 Result. On the homepage, click on the link for result or rank card.

Now login with hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth

The rank card will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout for furture reference.

The official statement said that the rank obtained in AP LAWCET-2021 is valid for admission into 3 year / 5 year Law Courses, as the case may be, for the academic year 2021- 2022 only. “The Candidates are advised to download the Rank Card from the website https://sche.sp.gov.in/lawcet after one week of the publication of results. In case of any difficulty in downloading the Rank Card the candidates are advised to contact the Convener’s office,” it added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2021 05:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).