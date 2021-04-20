Amaravati, Apr 20 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 8,987 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the highest in a day after September 13, while 35 deaths were recorded, another high after October 15.

The number of active cases also hit a high of 53,889 after October 4, even as 3,116 patients recovered in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Tuesday.

According to the latest health bulletin, the total Covid-19 positives climbed to 9,76,987, recoveries to 9,15,626 and toll 7,472.

SPS Nellore district added a staggering 1,347 cases and Srikakulam 1,344 in 24 hours while Guntur reported 1,202 and Chittoor 1,063.

East Godavari registered 851, Kurnool 758, Visakhapatnam 675, Krishna 441, Vizianagaram 330, Prakasam 305, Kadapa 297 and Anantapuramu 275 new cases, while West Godavari stopped just one short of a century.

SPS Nellore also reported the highest daily Covid-19 toll of eight, Chittoor and Kadapa five each, Anantapuramu, Krishna and Srikakulam three each.

Kurnool and Prakasam had two fresh fatalities each while East Godavari, Guntur, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram accounted for one each.

In Vijayawada city, tragedy struck a lawyer's family as four members fell prey to coronavirus in a span of three days.

Lawyer T Dinesh (37) died of Covid-19 on Tuesday afternoon, hours after his father succumbed. Three days earlier, Dinesh's mother and uncle too died of the infection.

Meanwhile, according to data released by the Medical and Health Department, 892 Covid-infected people were undergoing treatment in ICU on ventilators in hospitals across the state. Another 3,924 were on oxygen support and 1,947 were in general wards.

More than 36,000 patients were kept in home isolation and being provided essential medical supplies, according to the State Covid Nodal Officer Arja Srikanth.PTI DBV SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)