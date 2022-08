East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 17 (ANI): Thirteen people were injured on Wednesday as a bus overturned in East Godavari.

A Volvo bus was heading from Guntur to Vizag on the intervening night of August 17 at around 1 am under Nallajerla PS limits, said Police.

Around 39 passengers were inside the bus during the incident, out of which three suffered serious injuries and ten suffered minor injuries.

Ayyapa Reddy, SHO, Nallajarla PS said, "It is a self accident, the driver might have tried to turn the speeding bus, which then overturned and fell on the right side. Around 39 passengers along with driver and cleaner were present in the bus."

The injured were taken to the Eluru hospital and a couple of them were getting treated in the private hospital, he said.

The SHO further added that even driver sustained injuries and getting treated.

"We have not received any complaint, so if anybody filed a complaint we will take the action," added SHO.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

