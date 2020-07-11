Amaravati(AP), July 11 (PTI) Each of the 13 districts in Andhra Pradesh has been reporting fresh cases of coronavirus resulting in a highest single-day spike of 1,813 cases on Saturday, taking the state aggregate to 27,235.

Anantapuramu district reported 311 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest in a district so far, followed by Chittoor with 300.

Kurnool and Anantapuramu districts crossed the 3,000- mark, registering 3,168 and 3,161 Covid-19 cases thus far with Chittoor, East Godavari, Guntur and Krishna having over 2,000 cases each.

Kadapa, SPS Nellore, Prakasam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari districts have over 1,000 cases each, leaving Vizianagaram and Srikakulam with less than 1,000 cases each.

The latest bulletin said 17 deaths, the highest in a day so far, took the overall toll to 309 while 1,168 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours. The overall number of recoveries stood at 14,393.

AP now has 12,333 active Covid-19 cases, it said.

The Covid-19 tally of 27,035 included 24,222 locals, 2,385 from other states and 428 foreign returnees.

According to government data, 11.36 lakh samples were tested in the state till date, with a positivity rate of 2.38 per cent and mortality rate 1.14 per cent. The state showed a recovery rate of 53.24 per cent.

