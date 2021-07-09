Amaravati, July 9 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 14 COVID-19 fatalities in 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday, the lowest after April 15 during the second wave.

From one lakh tests, the state reported 3,040 fresh cases of the pandemic with a positivity rate of three per cent.

Also, 4,576 patients had recovered from the infection in a day, a health department bulletin said.

The active cases came down further to 30,300.

The gross positives now stood at 19,17,253, recoveries 18,73,993 and deaths 12,960, the bulletin added.

East Godavari continued to be the only district in the state registering more than 600 new coronavirus cases daily.

In 24 hours, it logged 659, followed by Chittoor with 441, Prakasam 316, West Godavari 297, SPS Nellore 273, Krishna 242 and Guntur 211.

Three districts added between 100 and 160 new cases each, while the remaining three reported fresh infections below 90 each.

East Godavari had four fresh COVID-19 fatalities and Chittoor two, while eight districts had one each.

Kadapa, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam had none in a day.

The active coronavirus cases have now fallen below the 5,000 mark in all districts after three months, with three of them having less than 700 each.

East Godavari has the highest 4,947, followed by Chittoor 4,470.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)