Amaravati, May 21 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 20,937 fresh cases of coronavirus, 20,811 recoveries and 104 deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday.

With this, the cumulative positives increased to 15,42,079, recoveries to 13,23,019 and toll 9,904, a health department bulletin said.

The active caseload in the state is now 2,09,156, it said.

Like in the first wave where its COVID-19 graph went on a steep incline after a slow start, East Godavari district is showing the same pattern during the second wave, logging the highest number of cases in the state daily.

In 24 hours, it reported 3,475 fresh cases and stopped short of the two-lakh total positives mark.

Chittoor also reported new cases in excess of 3,000 while eight districts added between 1,100 and 1,900 each.

Three districts reported less than 1,000 cases each.

Srikakulam district crossed the one-lakh total cases mark on Friday, logging 1,143 afresh, becoming the ninth district in the state in the list.

Chittoor district had 15 fresh COVID-19 fatalities, Prakasam and Vizianagaram ten each, East Godavari, Visakhapatnam and SPS Nellore nine each, Krishna eight, Anantapuramu, Guntur, Kurnool and Srikakulam seven each in 24 hours.

West Godavari registered six deaths while Kadapa had none. PTI DBV APRAP reports 20,937 COVID-19 cases, 104 deaths

