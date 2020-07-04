Amaravati, Jul 4 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 765 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the overall tally of infections in the state to 17,699, the government said.

The state also saw 12 coronavirus-related deaths, taking the toll to 218.

The 12 deaths were the highest in a day in the state so far.

According to a government bulletin, the day saw 311 discharges taking the number of recoveries to 8,008.

Kurnool and Srikakulam reported three coronavirus deaths each, Visakhapatnam and Chittoor two each and Kadapa and Vizianagaram one each, the latest bulletin said.

Kurnool, which leads the state in the number of positive cases (2,354), also tops with regard to the toll at 76 and interestingly, in the number of recoveries (1,147) as well.

Anantapuramu became the second district in AP to register over 2,000 COVID-19 positive cases with a total of 2,099.

It is also second in terms of discharges with 1,139.

The number of active cases across the state has now risen to 9,473.PTI DBV SS

