East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 22 (ANI): Three people were killed as two cars collided on the national highway near Ernagudem in the East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday.

According to a police official, five people got injured in the incident.

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Further details are awaited.

In a separate development, a private travel bus was completely gutted by fire after a rear tyre burst near Tarapuram in the Ramabhadrapuram mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district, said officials on March 21.

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A total of 37 passengers were on board at the time of the incident. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported, though the bus was completely gutted in the fire.

According to the rural station official, CI Srinivas Bobbili said, "The Odisha Travels bus, en route from Bhubaneswar to Malkajgiri, suddenly went up in flames after the tyre explosion triggered a fire. Acting swiftly, the driver immediately stopped the vehicle and ensured all passengers were evacuated safely."

According to initial reports, Mangu Khilla, MLA from Chitrakonda constituency in Odisha (INC), was among the passengers travelling on the bus. He is reported to be safe. (ANI)

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