Konaseema (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): A gruesome road accident near the Annampalli Toll Gate in Mummidivaram mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema district claimed two lives on Saturday Afternoon.

According to Inspector Mummidivaram, Jwala Sagar, the incident occurred on National Highway 216 when an auto-rickshaw tried to overtake a tractor and collided head-on with an oncoming motorcycle.

In the impact, a woman passenger from the auto fell onto the road and was run over by the tractor, resulting in her decapitation. Her head was found several meters away from her body, added the official.

The motorcyclist also died on the spot due to severe injuries. He has been identified as Bontu Rambabu, a private bus driver from Bhimavaram working with Komali Travels.

The deceased woman is reported to be a resident of Yanam. Preliminary investigation revealed that she had boarded the auto-rickshaw from Amalapuram.

The accident site turned ghastly, leaving bystanders and commuters shocked. Local police rushed to the spot and have launched an investigation.

Efforts are underway to gather complete details about the incident.

Earlier on June 30, three people died and five other persons sustained serious injuries after a lorry collided with a tempo traveller in Andhra Pradesh's Annnamayya district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at Kurabalakota Mandal of the Tamballapalle Constituency, near Dommanna Bavi

Mudivedu Sub-Inspector Dilip stated that an unidentified lorry hit the tempo traveller

The critically injured individuals were immediately shifted to Madanapalle Government Hospital via the 108 ambulance service. Transport Minister Mandipalli Ram Prasad Reddy took cognizance of the road accident in Annamayya district and expressed his deep sorrow over the incident.

The Minister instructed the officials at Madanapalle Government Hospital to provide immediate medical treatment to the injured. (ANI)

