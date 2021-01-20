Kolkata, Jan 20 (PTI) The three-day Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival 2021, beginning on January 22, will be held in new-normal format this year.

While some of the programmes will be held under strict COVID-19 safety protocols at the recently renovated heritage Currency Building here, other events will be held on live digital format, organisers said on Wednesday.

The festival in its 12th edition will focus on new writings, translations, mythologies and literature for children.

Festival Director Maina Bhagat said the schedules have been curated meticulously to meet the challenges of the Hybrid/Virtual format and delegates from across three time zones will participate in the festival.

Bhagat and Swagat Sengupta, director of a leading book store, said that speakers will include renowned authors, film personalities, politicians, columnists and icons from the world of sports.

Some of the names are - Paro Anand, Alexandra Pringle, Andaleeb Wajid, Kunal Basu, Namita Gokhale, Shashi Tharoor, Shobhaa De, Kishwar Desai, Viswanathan Anand, Boria Majumder, Anand Neelakantan, Kevin Missal, Ashok Banker, Anjum Katyal, Sonu Sood, Virginie Corteval, Jrme Petit, Deepa Mehta, Juhi Chaturvedi, Manoj Bajpai, Lisa Ray, Abhijit Bhaduri, Sandip Roy, Avik Chanda among others, they said.

Discussions at the festival will be on topics like 'Teen-teen Adventures, I am no Messiah' to be participated by Sonu Sood, 'Out of Print: What's plaguing publishing?', 'Announcement of the Romain Rolland Prize', Challenges of Translation, Bengali Literature & Miniatures, 'New Normal, New India', 'Books and Cinema, from word to screen' and 'A Centenary Tribute to Federico Fellini by Federico Grandesso.

