Imphal (Manipur) [India], January 3 (ANI): Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Friday welcomed the appointment of Ajay Kumar Bhalla as the 19th Governor, saying that Bhalla's appointment reflects the central government's seriousness in resolving Manipur's issues.

Speaking to media, CM Biren Singh said, "Appointing one of the most intelligent and competent persons as the governor of Manipur during this time shows serious concern of the central govt in resolving Manipur issues. I know Ajay Kumar Bhalla, he is well-experienced and held many important positions in the central govt, mainly the Home Department. He knows about the Manipur issue very well."

Also Read | India Added 17.9 Crore Jobs in Last 10 Years: BJP Spokesperson Sanju Verma (Watch Video).

"I extend my heartfelt best wishes for his successful tenure and look forward to working together towards a peaceful and prosperous Manipur under his leadership," he added in a post on X.

Former Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla was sworn in as the 19th Governor of Manipur on Friday.

Also Read | Sanpada Firing: 1 Injured As 2 Bike-Borne Miscreants Open Fire Outside D Mart in Navi Mumbai, Probe Underway (Watch Video).

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Raj Bhawan in Imphal. The ceremony was attended by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, his council of ministers and high-ranking government and police officials.

Bhalla succeeds Lakshman Prasad Acharya, who had assumed office as the Governor of Manipur on July 31 last year.

Born on November 26, 1960, Bhalla is a retired IAS officer from the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, having joined the civil services in 1984. He served as the Union Home Secretary from August 23, 2019, to August 22, 2024.

During his tenure as home secretary, Ajay Kumar Bhalla managed several critical national challenges and complex issues. He oversaw the implementation of changes following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 that grants special status to Jammu & Kashmir, managing the government's response to the nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and leading the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Before his role as union home secretary, Bhalla held various key positions in the government.

Bhalla's appointment comes at a time when Manipur is grappling with ongoing tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities, which erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3, 2024. The rally was held in response to the Manipur High Court's direction to consider granting Scheduled Tribe status to the Meitei community. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)