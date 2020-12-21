Amaravati, Dec 21 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh on Monday saw the addition of 214 fresh Covid-19 cases, which pushed its overall tally to 8,78,937, while the active cases skid below the 4,000 mark.

The latest bulletin said 422 patients recovered and two more succumbed in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday.

The active cases dipped to 3,992 after a total of 8,67,867 recoveries and 7,078 deaths, it said.

All districts reported less than 50 new cases each as a total of 40,295 samples were tested.

Guntur and Krishna reported one coronavirus death each in a day, the bulletin added.

The state so far completed a sum of 1.13 crore sample tests, at the rate of 2,11,631 per million population, with an overall infection positivity rate of 7.78 per cent against the national average of 6.20 per cent.

