Amaravati, Jan 15 (PTI) Fresh COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh fell below the 100-mark for the first time after seven months while the infection count marginally rose to 8,85,710 on Friday.

Only 94 new cases were reported from 31,696 sample tests tested in 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday, the latest bulletin said.

After May last year, this is the first time fresh COVID- 19 infections had fallen below the 100 mark in the state, which had reported 10,000 plus cases per day in September when the caseload was at its peak in the state.

With 232 patients getting cured in a day, the total recoveries went up to 8,76,372, the latest bulletin said.

The COVID-19 toll climbed to 7,139 as the state saw only one fresh death.

The active caseload now fell to 2,199, the bulletin said.

Overall, 1.25 crore sample tests were completed in the state so far, turning out an infection positivity rate of 7.08 per cent.

In 24 hours, all 13 districts reported less than 15 new cases each, the bulletin added

