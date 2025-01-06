Medininagar (Jharkhand), Jan 6 (PTI) Unidentified armed men gunned down two members of the notorious Pandey gang and injured two others in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a senior police officer said on Monday.

Confirming the incident, Palamu SP Reeshma Ramesan said the deceased were identified as Deepak Sao and Bharat Pandey, both former members of the Pandey gang who recently floated their own group.

The injured, identified as Anshu Singh of Garda village and Mahavir Singh from Pola village under Hariharganj police station, were taken to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment, Ramesan added.

According to the SP, the victims were sleeping at the house of one Ajay Singh, where they had taken shelter, when the assailants barged in and opened fire on Sunday night, killing Deepak and Bharat on the spot and injuring the other two.

Deepak and Bharat had reportedly come from Patratu in Ramgarh district, she added.

A police team, led by the sub-divisional police officer (Medininagar), went to the spot Monday morning to investigate the incident.

The SP said the attack was the result of gang rivalry.

Both Deepak and Bharat were on police's most-wanted list, with multiple cases registered against them in Ramgarh, Hazaribag, and Ranchi districts. While Bharat had been released from jail on December 22, Deepak had never been apprehended by law enforcement.

Initial reports suggest that over half a dozen persons were involved in the attack.

