New Delhi, January 6: The total number of electors in the finally published electoral roll in Delhi is 1.55 crore, indicating a 1.09 per cent increase over the electors in the draft electoral roll published on October 29, 2024, said the city's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Monday. The CEO said in a statement that eight FIRs have been filed against 24 people for submitting false or tampered documents to obtain voter ID.

On a day when the ruling Aam Aadmi Party alleged manipulation, including illegal addition and deletion of names, in the electoral roll in the New Delhi Assembly constituency, the CEO cautioned against submission of false and fabricated documents for getting new voter ID. The CEO identified Vikaspuri as the largest Assembly constituency with 4.62 lakh voters. Delhi Cantonment is the smallest constituency with 78,893 voters. Delhi CM Atishi Breaks Down at Press Conference, Says BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri Is Abusing Her 80-Year-Old Educationist Father (Watch Video).

The election office said 83,49,645 voters in the city are male, 71,73,952 female, and 1,261 third-gender. As of October 29, 2024, when the draft roll was published, there were 1.53 crore voters. The CEO said the final roll indicates that the gender gap among voters has reduced by four points since the draft was published. An unprecedented number of 5.1 lakh Form-6 were received for new enrollment in the last 20 days, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) to do field verification/scrutiny/in-person hearing to identify genuine eligible applicants, the election office said. ‘If Anyone Is Hurt, I Express Regret and Take My Words Back’: BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri After ‘Cheek’ Remarks on Priyanka Gandhi.

The Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls with respect to the qualifying date of January 1, 2025, started in all 70 Assembly constituencies of NCT of Delhi with the commencement of pre-revision activities on August 20, 2024, the statement said. "After completion of pre-revision activities, a draft electoral roll was published on October 10, 2024, calling for the filling of claims and objections from October 29, 2024, to November 28, 2024. The total number of electors at the time of draft publication was 1,53,57,529. Following the ECI guidelines, draft electoral roll was also displayed at all designated locations all over Delhi," the statement added.

