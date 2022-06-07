Gurugram, Jun 7 (PTI) A man who was out on bail in an arms licence scam was allegedly shot dead by a co-accused here on Tuesday, police said.

The murder took place in an SUV parked near a private school on Madanpuri road at around 3 pm. The two were sitting in the car and talking, police sources said.

Also Read | ‘Country Now Power Surplus in Comparison to What It Was in 2014,’ Says Power Minister RK Singh.

Accused Sunny Kant pumped three bullets into Manish Bhardwaj alias Kala (42) on his chest and head. He fled with two of his friends who were waiting nearby, they said.

Another person named Bablu was on the driver's seat and he too fled soon after the firing, they pointed out.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Update: Heatwave Sears Parts of National Capital, Relief Likely on Weekend.

The arms licence scam came to the fore in 2017 and the police had claimed that Kala was its kingpin. Kant had allegedly helped him in arranging fake stamps from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

Financial feud could be the reason for Kala's murder. Kant had also consumed poison sometime ago over the same issue, but he survived, police said.

Kala sustained critical bullet injuries. He was a local of Gurugram and his family members rushed to the spot shortly. He was rushed to hospital where he died. His body has been shifted to mortuary for post-mortem, police said.

Police sources said the murder weapon was a foreign-made. An official announcement in this regard has not been made yet.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that Sunny Kant, Manish Bhardwaj and Pramod alias Bablu were travelling in a Bolero vehicle. Pramod alias Bablu was driving and all three drove around in the car for almost two hours. When Manish Bhardwaj was about to get down from the car to get his scooty, Sunny Kant shot him. DCP West and his team immediately rushed the spot along with scene of crime team, fingerprint team etc. Efforts are being made to nab the accused," the police stated in an official communication.

Deepak Saharan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west), said that an FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway.

"We have formed some special teams, including crime units. The teams are conducting raids to nab the suspect and the picture will be cleared soon," Saharan told PTI.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)