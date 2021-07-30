New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Army Chief Gen MM Naravane on Friday held a telephonic conversation with his Nepalese counterpart Gen Purna Chandra Thapa, focusing on bilateral military and defence cooperation in the backdrop of evolving security scenario in the region.

Officials said the talks focused on ongoing military cooperation between the two countries as well as ways to further expand it.

"General MM Naravane #COAS had telephonic interaction with General Purna Chandra Thapa, Chief of The Army Staff, Nepali Army and discussed aspects of bilateral #Defence cooperation," the Army tweeted.

The talks took place amid mounting concerns over the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan and its possible impact on the region.

Nepal is important for India in the context of its overall strategic interests in the region, and leaders of the two countries have often noted the age-old "Roti Beti" relationship.

Land-locked Nepal relies heavily on India for the transportation of goods and services. Nepal's access to the sea is through India, and it imports a predominant proportion of its requirements from and through India.

Gen Naravane had visited Kathmandu last November during which he held extensive talks with the top civilian and military brass of Nepal including Gen Thapa.

