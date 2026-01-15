New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi conferred the 'COAS Unit Certificate of Appreciation to Zonal Recruiting Office (ZRO) Shillong' in recognition of the unit's outstanding achievements in motivating and recruitment of youth of entire North East region to serve the Nation during the Army Investiture Ceremony held at Jaipur on January 14 to 15.

According to an official release, the award was received by Brigadier Rajeev Kumar, Deputy Director General Rtg and Subedar Major Milkha Singh of ZRO Shillong.

ZRO, Shillong, through meticulous planning of outreach activities, ensured youth motivation in the remotest districts, achieving a 64 per cent increase in youth registrations to join the Armed Forces.

The intake into the Armed Forces has also increased by more than 100 per cent from last year. As a result, the motivation and satisfaction levels of youth in the North East States are at their peak.

ZRO Shillong, along with its six AROs strategically located in Shillong, Narangi, Jorhat, Dimapur, Silchar, and Aizawl, covering the seven North East States, has worked as a close-knit team to achieve this milestone, the release said.

The ever forthcoming support from HQ Eastern Command and its formations, and the civil administration, acted as a force multiplier in the quest for selecting the best.

The Zone has carved a niche for itself through sustained efforts and reinforcing that the Zone is "Second to None". This has been possible through sheer dedication and devotion and a selfless approach towards ensuring recruitment of the "Fittest ones for the Finest Army", the release noted.

Earlier in the day, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, and other dignitaries attended the 78th Army Day celebrations being held in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Thursday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Army Chief General Upendra Trivedi, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, BJP Rajasthan President Madan Rathore, along with a large number of other dignitaries, were also present for the occasion.

The parade was held on Mahal Road, Jagatpura, marking the first time it has been held outside the cantonment area. (ANI)

