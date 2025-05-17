Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 17 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi felicitated Constable Harvinder Singh of Border Security Force (BSF), Jammu, with a commendation disc for his exceptional diligence in preparation for Operation Sindoor.

The BSF Jammu posted a picture of COAS Dwivedi pinning the commendation disc to the BSF soldier.

"On 15 May 2025, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM, felicitated Constable Harvinder Singh of BSF Jammu with the Commendation Disc for his exceptional diligence in preparation for Operation Sindoor," BSF Jammu posted on X.

General Upendra Dwivedi visited the forward locations at Baramulla on Friday and lauded the army and BSF jawans for their valour in Operation Sindoor.

During his visit, he also awarded the Chief of the Army Staff Commendation Disc to HC(GD) Rantana Ram,185 Bn BSF, for gallant action during Operation Sindoor.

Earlier on Thursday, the Chief of Army Staff visited forward locations of the Dagger division in Jammu and Kashmir and interacted with all ranks.

While addressing the soldiers, he commended them for their valour and vigilant actions towards dominating the Line of Control (LoC) during Operation Sindoor.

The COAS also emphasised the need for the troops to remain ever prepared to respond to any challenge with decisive forces.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

After this, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced. (ANI)

