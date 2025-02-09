New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi launched the book "I Am a Soldier's Wife" on Saturday, authored by Geetika Lidder, the wife of late Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Lidder.

Brigadier Lidder tragically died in a helicopter crash in December 2021, along with former Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiri Hills.

Speaking on the occasion, the Army Chief said, "This volume aptly titled 'I am a Soldier's Wife' encapsulates, not just the life of a soldier but the essence of a devoted husband, a cherished father, and an aspiring leader of the Indian Army in general, and the J&K Rifles Regiment in particular."

He also spoke about the four essential "C's" of leadership and said, "I call them four C's. That is character. Competence. Conduct and Commitment...It may not be an exaggeration if I mention here that these four C's were probably inspired by the personality of Lakhwinder."

"A man whose life was a testament of courage, integrity, achievements and unwavering commitment to the profession of...," he added.

"His sudden departure along with the first CDS Bipin Rawat in the tragic crash leaves an indelible void in the hearts of all who knew him and admire the values he stood for," the Army Chief added. (ANI)

