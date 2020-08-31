New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Army Chief MM Naravane offered his condolences to Naib Subedar Rajwinder Singh, who lost his life in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan at the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Sunday.

"General MM Naravane Chief of Army Staff and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of Naib Subedar Rajwinder Singh; offer deepest condolences to the family," tweeted the Additional Directorate General of Public Information -- Indian Army.

As per Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand, PRO (Defence), Indian Army, earlier in the day, the Pakistan Army resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation on the Line of Control in Nowshera of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Naib Subedar Rajwinder Singh was critically injured in the incident and later succumbed to his injuries. (ANI)

