Bareilly, August 31: A Samajwadi Party (SP) worker, who escaped from the Covid-19 ward of a hospital here, allegedly jumped to his death from an overbridge.

Station House Officer, Bhojipura police station, Manoj Tyagi said Raman Jauhari, 40, a district-level SP leader, had escaped from the hospital on Saturday evening and his body was found under the overbridge on Sunday. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

Jauhari was admitted to a private hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19 on August 25. The hospital had informed police on Saturday that the patient fled by breaking the glass of a window. A case has been registered in this regard and an investigation is underway, the SHO said.

