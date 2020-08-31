Motorola, the Lenovo owned smartphone maker recently introduced the Moto G9 handset in the Indian market. Motorola's new budget device is all set to go on the first sale today in India. The sale will commence at 12 noon via Flipkart. The smartphone will be offered with a discount of Rs 3,500, Rs 500 discount on ICICI Bank credit cards & debit cards, Rs 500 instant discount on Yes Bank credit cards & more. Moto G9 With Snapdragon 662 SoC & 48MP Triple Camera Launched in India at Rs 11,499; to Go on Sale on August 31.

In terms of specifications, Moto G9 Phone gets a 6.5-inch max vision HD+ display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. Coming to the camera department, the budget handset features a triple rear camera module comprising of a 48MP primary lens, a 2MP macro lens & a 2MP depths sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP snapper for clicking selfies & attending video calls.

We can’t wait either! The stunning #motog9 goes on sale TOMORROW at 12 PM only on @Flipkart! From Qualcomm® SD™ 662 processor and 48 MP f/1.7 Triple Camera System, to a 5000 mAh battery with 20W Turbopower™ charging, you’ve got it all at just ₹11,499. https://t.co/fkBPGu6znm pic.twitter.com/SXgjcFrLbT — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 30, 2020

Moto G9 Smartphone Launched in India (Photo Credits: Motorola India)

The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM & 64GB of internal storage. Motorola's newest budget device comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging technology.

Moto G9 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Motorola India)

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C port & a 3.5mm audio headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Moto G9 is priced at Rs 11,499 for the sole 4GB & 64GB variant.

