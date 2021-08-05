Pune, Aug 5 (PTI) Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane will be the chief guest at the golden jubilee celebrations of the television wing of the city-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) on Friday.

Gen Naravane will dedicate the institute's TV building to the memory of multi-faceted personality P L (Pu La) Deshpande by unveiling a giant mural with his iconic signature cast in metal on the exterior of the building, the FTII said in a release.

During his visit to the institute in the afternoon, the Army chief will view the unique ‘Nabh Abheepsa' metal art sculpture which has emerged as the newest attraction of significance after its inauguration in January 2021 by state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, it said.

He will also visit the historic Prabhat Studio, where old and new film cameras will be on display alongside a film set. Besides, he will pay a visit to the Tom Alter Studio in the department of screen acting and the re-recording studio in the department of sound recording and sound design before his formal address in the FTII's main theatre, where several former and current teachers of the institute will be felicitated for their contribution, it said.

"The precursor to the present TV wing of FTII is the Television Training Centre, which was set up on August 10, 1971. From training the Doordarshan officers and technical staff to starting PG certificate courses in 2003, the TV wing has covered significant ground," said Bhupendra Kainthola, director of the FTII.

"As for Gen Naravane's visit, it further cements FTII's bond with the Indian Army having conducted several film-based skill courses in the Kashmir Valley since 2018," he said.

Gen Naravane will also preside over a ceremony to dedicate the TV studios to the memory of P Kumar Vasudev and Prof Vasant Mulay.

Noted filmmakers Sai Paranjpye and Dr Jabbar Patel will be the guests of honour on this occasion.

