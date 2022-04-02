Jammu, Apr 2 (PTI) General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi and Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh discussed the overall security situation in the Union Territory on Saturday, police said.

The DGP, accompanied by Deputy Inspector General, Reasi-Udhampur Range, Mohammad Suleman Choudhary and Senior Superintendent of Police, Udhampur, Vinod Kumar, called on Lt Gen. Dwivedi at the Northern Command headquarters, a police spokesperson said.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Extends Ramadan Greetings, Says 'May This Holy Month Inspire People To Serve Poor'.

During the interaction, he said the officers discussed various aspects of security and counter-terrorist operations as well as the security of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway -- the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country.

"The overall situation pertaining to the Line of Control and the hinterland was also discussed. Steps that are being taken for sustainable peace in the Union Territory were also discussed," the spokesperson said.

Also Read | Curfew Imposed in Karauli Following Communal Clashes, Says Rajasthan Police.

He said the DGP extended his appreciation for the coordinated performance of the police, the Army and other security forces for strengthening peace and order in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Our mission is to consolidate the peace and normalcy and foil all the anti-peace attempts," the spokesperson said, quoting the DGP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)