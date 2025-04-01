New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): An Army Commanders' Conference will take place in New Delhi from April 1 to 4, according to an official release issued on Tuesday.

The conference is an institutional platform for conceptual deliberations, culminating in making important policy decisions for the Indian Army.

Also Read | International Children’s Book Day 2025 Date, Theme, History and Significance: Inspiring Young Minds Through the Magic of Literature.

https://x.com/adgpi/status/1907014178323550698

During the conference, the Army's senior leadership will review and assess the overall security situation and deliberate on key operational priorities to address emerging challenges.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana April 2025 Installment Date: When Will Women Beneficiaries Receive 10th Kist of INR 1,500 in Maharashtra?.

As per the release, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the session and also deliver the keynote address.

The session will also include a presentation on the Indian Army's focus in the 'Year of Reforms. '

The CDS will also address senior Army leadership. The conference will also feature a talk by the CEO of NITI Aayog on India's journey and the envisaged role of the armed forces in building a 'Saksham & Sashakt Bharat. '

Aligned to the Indian Army's goal of an agile, adaptive, technologically enabled and future-ready force, the senior hierarchy will also engage in intense deliberations with experts to usher in new methodologies for effective decision-making.

Other issues under deliberation will focus on enhancing the overall organisational health and easing the processes of the Field Army to make them more resilient and responsive.

The forum will also discuss issues concerning the welfare and well-being of its personnel aimed at enhancing the quality of life for soldiers and their families. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)